ProMach buys flexible packaging technology provider CL&D Graphics

In a deal that expands its flexible and rigid packaging systems portfolio, packaging machinery maker ProMach has acquired CL&D Graphics and CL&D Digital for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Hartland, Wis., CL&D supplies flexographic and digital web packaging and converting solutions for customers in the consumer product companies.

CL&D Graphics provides roll-fed film and pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, pouches, lidding, and preprinted thermoform solutions to consumer packaged goods companies across North America.

CL&D Digital offers short-run, production quality prototypes and promotional samples for companies to quickly launch products into the market with no minimum orders and rapid delivery of all sizes.

In a news release, officials with Cincinnati-based ProMach sadi that CL&D is GMP certified by the American Sanitation Institute to print both food contact packaging and non-food contact packaging.

Under the deal, more than 280 employees from CL&D will be included in the ProMach team. The current CL&D president and CEO Mike Hokanson will join ProMach as vice president and general manager.

ProMach offers packaging and processing solutions for customers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries.