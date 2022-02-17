ProMach buys beverage and liquid processing systems maker TechniBlend

Cincinnati-based ProMach Inc., a global leader of packaging machinery for household and industrial goods, has acquired TechniBlend, a provider of engineered process systems for the liquid processing industry, for an undisclosed amount.

In a Feb. 16 news release, ProMach officials say the addition of TechniBlend “significantly expands” its processing technologies portfolio and enhances its capacity to provide complete turnkey systems along any part of the production line.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, TechniBlend provides a full suite of high-quality, technologically advanced liquid processing machinery and services across numerous market segments, including food, dairy, chemicals, and household and personal care products. “Their main area of expertise though is in the beverage processing market, providing solutions for beverages ranging from hot to cold, carbonated to non-carbonated, and alcoholic to non-alcoholic,” ProMach officials said. “Engineered solutions include deaerators, batching and blending systems, carbonation systems, nitrogenation systems, proofing systems, alcohol separation systems, degassing systems, flash pasteurization systems, can filling and seaming systems, clean-in-place systems, and more to help customers successfully bring their ready-to-drink beverages to market.”

TechniBlend also provides engineering services and complete turnkey liquid manufacturing systems to help customers in applications ranging from vitamin water, soft drinks, teas, coffees, and juices to craft beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, seltzer, kombucha, and more. In addition, TechniBlend operates a subsidiary brand ProBrew, a leading supplier of technologically advanced brewing processing equipment to help customers in the craft beverage space improve their processes and grow their independent, artisan brands across local and national markets.

Advertisement

Current TechniBlend president Derek Deubel will join ProMach as vice president and general manager of TechniBlend. ProMach says it will continue to invest in TechniBlend’s team, brands, products, services, facility, and research and development efforts.