ProMach acquires Sentry Equipment & Erectors

ProMach Inc. is expanding its conveyor and container handling with the acquisition of Sentry Equipment & Erectors Inc., for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1980 in Forest, Va., Sentry supplies conveyors, packaging equipment, container handling solutions, and related services; and also packaging equipment, including case and bulk palletizing, de-palletizing, and robotic systems.

The company currently employs about 230 workers, and the entire team will join ProMach’s Systems and Integration business line, which is led by business unit president, Ryan McCart.

The deal will also offer Sentry the opportunity to expand its reach into other markets that ProMach serves, including food, home and personal care, industrial, and chemicals.

Advertisement

“The addition of Sentry further strengthens our position as one of the industry’s leading suppliers of systems integration solutions, but this acquisition also allows us to add key products to ProMach’s overall packaging equipment portfolio,” ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said in a news release. “Most importantly, this acquisition further supports our strategic vision of providing North American customers with complete solutions and support from a strong North American partner.”

ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.