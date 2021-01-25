ProMach acquires flexible packaging supplier Bartelt

In a move designed to broaden its flexible packaging portfolio, packaging machinery maker ProMach has acquired the assets of KHS Bartelt, a supplier of packaging systems for the food and confectionery, beverage, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, chemical, and tobacco industries.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., and founded in 1941, Barlelt is said to be a pioneer in the packaging automation industry – in 1949, the company introduced the original Intermittent Motion platform to form, fill, and seal flexible film pouches, and this system quickly became the industry’s benchmark poucher and one of the most widely sold HFFS machines, with nearly 4,000 systems shipped worldwide. Bartelt was acquired in 2003 by KHS Inc., a provider of filling and packaging solutions, continuing to go-to-market until present day as KHS Bartelt. Bartelt horizontal fill and seal as well as form fill and seal systems can produce a wide range of pouch types and sizes for food and non-food products, including sachets, shaped pouches, bottom gusset pouches, three-sided seal pouches, four-sided seal pouches, and stand-up pouches for dry products or liquids, including single-serve products.

“Bartelt, Scandia, and Kayat expand our product offerings and allow us to bring an even more complete portfolio of solutions to our customers,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “Together, they bring over 215 combined years of packaging solutions to the marketplace, with a strong and established customer base. We welcome their team to ProMach where we will continue producing and supporting all three brands out of the Sarasota facility and look forward to providing the customers of these respected brands with new products and innovations as well as dedicated parts and customer service programs in the years ahead.”

ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.