ProMach acquires blister pack maker Pharmaworks

March 19, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to beef up its portfolio of pharmaceutical solutions, packaging solutions provider ProMach has acquired Pharmaworks, a supplier of blister packaging technology for the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and contract packaging industries.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Pharmaworks, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Odessa, Fla., offers themoforming solutions for the creation of blister packs, a packaging format commonly used in over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription unit dose pharmaceutical and consumer goods packaging. Pharmaworks blister packaging solutions range from semi-automated thermoformers to fully automated systems capable of speeds up to 600 packages per minute. The company also provides feeding, transferring, collating, cartoning, and vision/inspection systems.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Pharmaworks team to ProMach,” ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said in a statement. “The pharmaceutical industry has been a strong growth engine for ProMach over the last five years…[and] research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with regulations around serialization.”

ProMach said that all of the over 100 employees of Pharmaworks will be joining ProMach. Current Pharmaworks president Peter Buczynsky will join ProMach as vice president and general manager of Pharmaworks. He will be joined by Ingo Federle, vice president of technical operations, and Ben Brower, vice president of sales and marketing.

ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, and has manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. ProMach brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum: filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding, and end-of-line. The company also provides complete turnkey packaging lines, including engineering services, integration, and software.