ProAmpac buys two UK-based flexible packagers

U.S.-based flexible packager ProAmpac has acquired IG Industries PLC and Brayford Plastics Ltd., two plastics packaging suppliers in the UK that produce a broad portfolio of recyclable packaging products.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a March 22 news release, officials with Cincinnati, Ohio-based ProAmpac said acquisition expands its manufacturing capabilities for plastic film, resealable bags and premade pouches, and recyclable packaging products. “With its vertically integrated platform, ProAmpac can better serve its U.K. and European customers throughout the entire value chain,” ProAmpace founder and CEO Greg Tucker said. “These strong businesses broaden our product offering and expand our reach across the U.K. and Europe.”

IG Industries makes polyethylene-based films for a variety of markets including food, drinks, industrial, horticultural and personal care; and Brayford Plastics makes polyethylene-based films and bags for markets including bakery, fresh produce, fruit and vegetables, meat, poultry, and fish. Both companies will adopt the ProAmpac brand and will maintain operations at its manufacturing facilities in the U.K.

Advertisment

With the addition of IG Industries and Brayford Plastics, ProAmpac now has 38 manufacturing sites globally, with nearly 4,900 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac innovates, engineers and manufactures flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets.