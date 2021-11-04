ProAmpac buys two Irish flexible packaging suppliers

Flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac is acquiring two Irish flexible packaging companies with common ownership, one of which makes plastic packaging.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fispak Ltd. of Dublin manufactures and distributes a variety of food packaging, including plastic products. Irish Flexible Packaging of Wicklow supplies paper-based products. Both companies serve the dairy, bakery, meat, fish and cheese markets in Ireland and internationally.

According to ProAmpac officials, the Fispak and Irish Flexible Packaging acquisitions advance its strategy to expand in Europe and the U.K. The current management teams at Irish Flexible Packaging and Fispak intend to remain in their current roles post-acquisition, ProAmpac said.

“These high-performing businesses strengthen our sustainable packaging capabilities and enhance our ability to serve the leading dairy, bakery, meat and food service companies across Europe and beyond,” ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker said in a Nov. 4 statement.

The two companies are being sold by parent company IFP Investments Ltd.

“The ProAmpac team shares our commitment to sustainability and is the ideal partner for the next phase of Irish Flexible Packaging and Fispak’s growth. Our expertise in recyclable food packaging is an exciting complement to ProAmpac’s offering of innovative flexible packaging solutions,” IFP chairman Barry O’Brien said in the statement.

The latest acquisitions continue a busy year for Cincinnati, Ohio-based ProAmpac. Within the past 10 months, the company has acquired Euroflex, Ultimate Packaging, IG Industries, and Brayford Plastics, all of which are based in Europe.