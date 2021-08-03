ProAmpac buys Ireland-based packaging supplier Euroflex

In a move that aims to expand its customer base in Europe, flexible packaging maker ProAmpac has acquired Euroflex, a family-owned business based in Ireland that produces a broad portfolio of flexible printed film, lamination, and pouching packaging solutions.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The move helps ProAmpac serve “a growing base of multinational customers,” the Cincinnati-based company said in a July 27 news release.

Euroflex supplies protein packaging products to meat, cheese and dairy industries in Ireland, one of Europe’s largest producers. The company also serves segments including coffee, pet food, and nutrition supplements. The company will adopt the ProAmpac brand and will maintain operations at its manufacturing facilities in County Donegal, Ireland.

“With this combination, our expertise in high-barrier applications will complement ProAmpac’s broad offering of high-quality flexible packaging products,” Euroflex CEO Derek Richardson said.

With the addition of Euroflex, ProAmpac now has 44 sites globally, with nearly 5,800 employees supplying over 5,000 customers in 90 countries.

“This acquisition represents an important strategic growth opportunity for ProAmpac in Ireland and Europe,” said Chris Trick, investment partner at Pritzker Private Capital, which owns ProAmpac.