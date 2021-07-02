ProAmpac acquires U.K.-based Ultimate Packaging

In a move that extends its reach across the United Kingdom, flexible packaging converter ProAmpac Holdings Inc. has acquired Ultimate Packaging, a flexographic and digitally-printed flexible packaging supplier based in the U.K., for an undisclosed amount.

In a July 1 news release, Cincinnati-based ProAmpac called Ultimate Packaging one of the largest independent flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.K., “specializing in the development of innovative packaging solutions to increase product shelf life, convenience and recyclability across a range of product sectors.”

Ultimate Packaging will adopt the ProAmpac brand and will maintain operations at its manufacturing facility in Grimsby, U.K., the news release added.

The Ultimate Packaging purchase is ProAmpac’s fourth acquisition in 2021.

ProAmpac has 44 manufacturing sites globally, more than 5,800 employees, and more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries.