ProAmpac acquires U.K.-based Rapid Action Packaging

In a move that broadens its sustainable product offering for retail food markets, flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac has acquired Rapid Action Packaging (RAP), a private, U.K.- based manufacturer of cellulose-based packaging products for the food industry.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RAP designs and manufactures sustainable packaging for fresh prepared foods sold at retail, including sandwiches, wraps, chicken tenders and salads.

“RAP is an excellent addition to the ProAmpac family,” Greg Tucker, CEO of ProAmpac, said in a Jan. 10 press release. “We are excited to add RAP’s focus on research and development for fresh prepared food packaging to our portfolio. Together with RAP, we are extending our product reach in food service to now include a ready-to-eat portfolio”.

Graham Williams, CEO of RAP, described the two companies as a “highly complementary” fit, with “a collaborative working relationship”.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. With the addition of RAP, ProAmpac has 37 sites globally, with nearly 4,800 employees and more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac manufactures flexible packaging for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets. RAP will join the ProAmpac brand and will maintain operations at its manufacturing facilities in Ireland and London.