ProAmpac acquires packaging supplier Prairie State Group

In a deal that expands its position in the food and pet food markets and beefs up its labeling capabilities, flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac has acquired Prairie State Group (PSG), an SQF-certified provider of flexible packaging and labeling services based in Franklin Park, Ill.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

PSG produces a range of SQF-certified and environmentally-friendly flexible packaging and label solutions, including wrappers, pouches, compostable film, roll stock, and pressure-sensitive labels.

“PSG brings state-of-the art, vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and a diverse base of long-tenured customers to ProAmpac,” ProAmpac officials said in a Dec. 20 news release. “With the addition of PSG, ProAmpac extends its reach in the food and pet food markets, expands its pouching capabilities and strengthens its leading market position in sustainable, flexible packaging solutions.”

Advertisement

PSG’s founders and management team will remain with the business post-transaction, the news release said.

The deal caps a busy year for Cincinnati, Ohio-based ProAmpac. Within the past 10 months, the company has acquired Ireland-based Fispak Ltd. and Irish Flexible Packaging; and Euroflex, Ultimate Packaging, IG Industries, and Brayford Plastics, all of which are based in Europe.