ProAmpac acquires multi-wall bag maker El Dorado Packaging

In a move that expands its multi-wall bag product offering into the flour and food ingredients markets, flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac has acquired El Dorado Packaging, a producer of consumer and industrial multi-wall packaging solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

El Dorado manufactures customized paper-based packaging and printing solutions for retail and industrial markets. With three plant locations in Arkansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, El Dorado produces paper self-opening sacks, rollstock for consumer packaging and industrial multi-wall bags for food service, seed, animal health and chemical markets.

“This combination strengthens ProAmpac’s leadership position in the production of multi-wall paper applications,” Greg Tucker, founder and CEO of Cincinnati, Ohio-based ProAmpac, said in an April 19 news release.

The news release said that El Dorado will adopt the ProAmpac brand and will maintain operations at its three manufacturing facilities.

The addition of El Dorado is ProAmpac’s third acquisition in 2021. ProAmpac has 41 manufacturing sites globally, and more than 5,200 employees.