ProAmpac acquires food packaging supplier Specialty Packaging

In a move that expands its reach with food service customers and also its footprint to the southwestern U.S., flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac has acquired Specialty Packaging Inc., a family-owned manufacturer of specialty paper, film and foil packaging products for the fast food and food services industries.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Based in Fort Worth, Tex., Specialty Packaging produces custom and stock paper, film, and foil products from a 100,000 square-foot facility.

“With this acquisition, ProAmpac broadens its portfolio of highly customized, recyclable food packaging solutions and increases its paper bag converting capacity,” ProAmpac officials said in a May 24 news release.

Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. ProAmpac has over 50 sites globally, with close to 5,800 employees supplying over 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac supplies flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets.