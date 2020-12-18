Primary Packaging acquires tamper-evident bag maker Packaging Horizons

In a move designed to enhance its business in polyethylene extrusion, film production, and polyethylene bags, plastic film and bag maker Primary Packaging Inc. (PPI) has acquired tamper-evident security bags manufacturer Packaging Horizons Corp. for an undisclosed sum.

Easton, Pa.-based Packaging Horizons, which was founded in 1974 as a manufacturer of polyethylene bags, has transformed into a multi-process converter with a focus on specialized tamper-evident security packaging. The company prints different security overwrap films, which can be used in pharmaceutical, medical, and food packaging applications. The firm uses equipment for flexographic printing, film slitting and folding, and specialized security bag manufacturing. It also serves as the distribution point for alert security bags.

“The tamper-evident technology developed by Packaging Horizons is exceptional, and our manufacturing capabilities will infuse additional efficiencies into this niche business,” PPI president Jeff Thrams said in a Dec. 17 statement. “This addition is the perfect complement to our operations and we will bring additional operational excellence and creativity to identify new growth opportunities.”

Headquartered in Bolivar, Ohio, PPI makes film and bags, with up to three layers, for industrial and retail markets.