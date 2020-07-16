Pretium Packaging invests $5 million in PET equipment and infrastructure

Plastic container and closure maker Pretium Packaging has made a US$5 million investment in PET stretch blow molding equipment and infrastructure that spans across 6 of its 19 manufacturing locations.

“We’re adding capacity, stronger redundancy and volume-balancing capabilities, as well as support for the latest PET product innovations, like our hot-fill containers,” said Kris Nielsen, senior vice president of operations. “We’re strategically placing new PET machines in the west, central and east regions of the United States, as a means of providing the most flexible customer delivery solution. This effort also reinforces key tenants to our overall growth strategy, which involves expanding our PET footprint and positioning ourselves geographically close to our customers.”

This new equipment will provide Pretium with an additional 100 million bottle capacity and the capability of producing containers ranging in size from 6.5 ounce to 11.6 litre.

Pretium expects the project to be completed by October 2020.

Headquartered in Chesterfield, Mo., Pretium manufactures approximately over two billion PET and HDPE containers annually from its 19 locations across the U.S. and Canada.