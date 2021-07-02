Pregis invests $14 million to support e-commerce growth

Protective packaging supplier Pregis LLC has announced plans to invest more than US$14 million in a new manufacturing facility in the Atlanta, Ga. area to support e-commerce growth.

The new 298,000-square-foot facility will be located in McDonough, Ga., and is the latest in a series of investments in protective packaging manufacturing facilities to support e-commerce demand. Deerfield, Ill.-based Pregis recently announced two manufacturing facilities in Texas and one in Bethel, Pa., in addition to an existing facility in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

The McDonough facility will be producing the recently rebranded Pregis EverTec mailer. Pregis is currently looking to fill 80 new manufacturing positions there, with room to expand production and employment opportunities in the future. In total, the new EverTec manufacturing locations are expected to create approximately 450 new jobs.

Pregis says it acquired the technology to manufacture the sustainable mailer solution in October 2020 with the goal to scale the production of the curbside recyclable product to meet consumer demand. Pregis also self-manufactures the proprietary equipment used to produce the unique mailer.