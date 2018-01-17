Pregis invests $1 million in blown film testing lab

January 17, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic packaging supplier Pregis LLC has invested US$1 million in a new 1,000 square foot testing lab for its Grand Rapids, Michigan, blown film manufacturing facility.

Operating under the company’s Pregis Films business unit, the goal of the Grand Rapids facility is to provide custom film rollstock to converters for packaging applications that protect a wide variety of products, Pregis said in a statement.

“Having an onsite facility will better equip us to provide faster solutions and also allow us to accelerate our R&D work,” said Tom Wetsch, the company’s chief innovation officer. “With customers increasingly looking at customized structures and accelerating the pace of their development, we wanted to make sure we had the right resources in place to support them.”

The facility produces polyethylene film that is converted into a variety of flexible packaging structures for applications such as food (standup pouches, form-fill-seal), medical (breathable bags and pouches), industrial (automotive, hardware), as well as surface protection. The lab will include analytical testing equipment and physical testing (peel, tensile, impact resistance, tear, hot tack and coefficient of friction) to support all of those applications.

“Customers are continuing to place more stringent quality demands on suppliers. That includes roll flatness, wind quality and physical performance properties which enables them to optimize speeds in pouch converting or vertical and horizontal filling lines,” Wetsch said. “Our new lab capability will help them meet many of those objectives.”