Pregis investing another $32 million in Michigan manufacturing plant

Protective and flexible packaging supplier Pregis LLC continues to invest in its manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based company is now investing US$32 million in blown film extrusion technology at the site, including adding an additional 55,000 square feet for manufacturing, warehousing and office space. In total, the Grand Rapids facility will now have 205,000 square feet of space.

Initially, the new structure will house additional custom Windmoeller & Hoelscher blown film extrusion lines, with room to add equipment to meet future demands. The dedicated multilayer polyethylene lines are expected to be operational by the end of September, Pregis officials said in a Sept. 1 news release.

The investment is in addition to the previous US$37 million capital expenditure put into that location between 2016 and 2020.

The facility will also include additional material handling for expanded resin storage and upgraded laboratory facilities.

“We are seeing increased demand for higher quality films,” said David Timm, president of Pregis’ performance flexibles operations. “This is being driven by our customers’ needs to meet more challenging flexible packaging applications. This latest investment will enable us to use more advanced resins in the production of films to offer enhanced strength, puncture and flex crack resistance attributes.”