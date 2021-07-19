Pregis building $80-million film extrusion plant in South Carolina

Protective packaging maker Pregis LLC is making a US$80 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art blown film extrusion facility in Anderson, S.C.

In a July 19 news release, the Deerfield, Ill.-based company says the 168,000 square foot facility will feature multiple newly-installed lines will be producing the latest engineered films that be used downstream to manufacture performance-oriented, packaging solutions for food, CPG and medical device applications. The plant will also include a world-class film laboratory to develop and test materials, the company said.

“We believe that this new facility will be the most technologically-advanced extrusion facility in North America,” said Pregis president and CEO Kevin Baudhuin.

In keeping with Pregis’ previously announced 2K30 environmental goals, the Anderson facility will also feature the latest in energy-efficiency in manufacturing and other plant functions, Pregis said. “[The] objective is to run in the most sustainable manner possible, so that it improves its carbon footprint, reduces environmental impact, while making significant, positive contributions to people and society,” the news release said.

Advertisement

The facility will create 120 new jobs for workers in the Greenville area and is expected to be operational in September.