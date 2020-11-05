Pregis acquires Technical Machinery Solutions and affiliated companies

Protective packaging supplier Pregis LLC has acquired machinery maker Technical Machinery Solutions (TMS) from its privately-held owners for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition also includes TMS’ Graphic Innovators business.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Graphic Innovators was founded in 1991 a service provider specializing in engineering and remanufacturing of machinery and equipment. The company has been serving the graphic, packaging and other manufacturing sectors to build, optimize and restore equipment. Graphic Innovators subsequently formed Technical Machinery Solution to engineer a single-stream production line for the manufacture of lightweight, recyclable padded mailers.

In a Nov. 5 statement, Pregis said that TMS recently “gained attention for the equipment it has engineered which is thought to be the first used to produce a lightweight, curbside recyclable all-paper mailer.” Branded the TMS Eco Mailer, the cushioned mailers provide protection and can be recycled in all-paper recovery systems.

“The acquisition of TMS will enable Pregis to add yet another product to its robust e-commerce product offering that supports sustainability,” the Pregis statement said. “We see this investment as a catalyst for growth with existing and new customers, as well as future innovation.”

The acquisition is Pregis’ second since it was acquired by private equity firm Warburg Pincus last year. Earlier in the year, Pregis acquired a protective films manufacturer based in Milan, Italy.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Pregis serves a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments including food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical devices, agricultural, e-commerce, retail, automotive, transportation, furniture, electronics, building, construction, and military/aerospace.