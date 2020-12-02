PPC Flexible Packaging buys flexible packaging converter Custom Poly Bag

In its sixth acquisition in the past three years, PPC Flexible Packing LLC has acquired Custom Poly Bag Inc., headquartered in Alliance, Ohio, for an undisclosed price.

Custom Poly Bag is a flexible packaging converter that serves bakery, medical, and specialty consumer markets. Founded in 1969 by Lloyd Carlile and Donald Prather, the company’s capabilities include film extrusion, printing, and bag operations.

Buffalo Grove, Ill.-based PPC does flexographic printing and converting of flexible films, bags and pouches for healthcare and medical applications, snack and organic brands, specialty produce, pet, nutraceutical, bakery, and horticulture. Founded in 1968, the firm operates eight manufacturing facilities in the Americas.

“PPC’s combination with Custom Poly enhances our position of servicing mid-size SKUs and speed to market across key flexible packaging growth segments,” said Kevin Keneally, CEO of PPC, in a Dec. 1 statement.

“Our families have spent the past 51 years building this business to become a recognized employer in northeast Ohio and a high quality, service-oriented supplier to our customers around the country,” Donald Prather, Custom Poly principal and co-founder, said in the release. “We are excited to be partnering with PPC to assist us in growing this business to the next level.”