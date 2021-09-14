PPC Flexible Packaging acquires Consumer Packaging Group

In its eighth acquisition of a packaging supplier in less than five years, U.S.-based custom flexible packaging firm PPC Flexible Packing has purchased Consumer Packaging Group (CPG), a provider of rapid printed and finished prototypes, packaging samples and mock-ups.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Established in 2006, Hartland, Wisconsin-based CPG provides full-service rapid turnaround on prototypes and packaged samples for consumer product customers, mainly in the food and beverage end markets.

“This new partnership will allow our firm to grow at an even more rapid pace as we will leverage PPC’s resources to expand our footprint,” CPG owner Cam Knuth said in a statement. “As our brand owners scale up with our prototypes, we now have a source of scalable, commercial rollstock and pouch supply we can offer.”

PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, supplies cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, snack and organic brands, specialty produce, pet, nutraceutical, bakery and horticulture markets. Founded in 1968, the firm operates ten manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and South America.