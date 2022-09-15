Plastic product maker TekniPlex rebrands

The updated brand structure unites all business units under two divisions: Healthcare and Consumer Products.

Tekni-Plex Inc., known for a wide-ranging portfolio of plastic products, has announced a rebrand that company officials say is intended to streamline its corporate identity and further leverage its name recognition.

In a Sept. 8 statement, the Wayne, Pa.-based company says the effort comes “in the midst of unprecedented growth”, as the firm has effectively doubled in size from having made 15 acquisitions in the last five years. This growth culminated in a recent reorganization of its lines of business into two primary divisions: TekniPlex Healthcare and TekniPlex Consumer Products. “The rebrand is the next market-facing step in this evolution,” TekniPlex officials said.

Uniting under the TekniPlex Healthcare division brand are legacy business units Colorite, Natvar, Dunn, JPG, TekniPlex Flexibles, TekniFilms, TekniPlex Europe, TekniPlex Gallazzi, Beyers Plastics, Lameplast, and LF of America, previously known as “Medical” and “Healthcare Packaging”; and uniting under the TekniPlex Consumer Products division are legacy businesses Dolco, TriSeal, Action Technology, MMC Packaging Equipment, Grupo Phoenix, M-Industries, Geraldiscos, Keyes, and Fibro.

“The updated brand structure unites all business units under [these] two divisions,” the company said. “The transition to a more uniform market presence will take place over time.”

Advertisement

TekniPlex – which makes a range of healthcare and consumer products – employs approximately 7,000 workers throughout its operations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Northern Ireland, and the U.S.