PepsiCo plans to double zero-waste packaging by 2030

Beverage supplier PepsiCo plans to increase the proportion of beverage servings delivered in reusable packaging from between 10 to 20 per cent by 2030.

In a Dec. 6 news release, PepsiCo officials said the boost in reusable delivery systems will be achieved through expanding its SodaStream business at home and in workplaces, increasing its use of refillable plastic and glass bottles in selected markets, finding ways to ensure more fountain drinks are served in reusable cups, and pushing growth in products like Gatorade offered as powders and concentrates.

Pepsico acquired the resuse platform SodaStream for US$3.2 billion in 2018. Sodastream devices use tap water and carbon dioxide cylinders to deliver carbonated drinks in the home, office, or school setting.

“Refillables have demonstrated the ability to substantially cut plastic waste and in some markets achieve collection rates of 90 per cent or more,” the release said. “Refillable bottles can be reused from 20 to 40 times. By comparison, less than 30 per cent of single use PET beverage containers are recycled in the U.S.”

This newest pledge follows a September 2021 announcement by the company stating new goals to cut virgin plastic by 50 per cent per serving across its global food and beverage portfolio by 2030, use 50 per cent recycled content in its plastic packaging, and scale the SodaStream business globally.