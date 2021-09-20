PepsiCo announces initiatives to cut its plastics use

Beverage and food supplier PepsiCo has announced a new goal to cut virgin plastic per serving by 50 per cent across its global food and beverage portfolio by 2030 as part of its new “pep+,” or PepsiCo Positive, company initiative.

In a Sept. 15 news release, the company also said it plans to use 50 per cent recycled content in its plastic packaging by 2030.

According to the news release, 11 European markets are moving key Pepsi-branded products to 100% rPET bottles by 2022. PepsiCo estimates that shifting to a 100 per cent recycled PET (rPET) bottle will lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 30 per cent per bottle.

And in the U.S., all Pepsi-branded products will be converted to 100 per cent rPET bottles by 2030, with Pepsi Zero Sugar beginning to be sold in 100 per cent rPET bottles by 2022.

Finally, PepsiCo says it has been investing in food packaging technology and is now introducing a fully compostable bag made with plant-based materials. “Starting with Off The Eaten Path, one of Frito-Lay’s plant-based brands, this industrially compostable packaging will be available to consumers in the U.S. at Whole Foods stores beginning this month,” company officials said.

These moves are part of the larger “pep+” initiative, which PepsiCo officials call “a strategic end-to-end transformation” that puts sustainability at the centre of how the company will operate.