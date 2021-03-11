Canadian Plastics

Packaging supplier Tekni-Plex names Brenda Chamulak as new president and CEO

Effective June 30, she will succeed Paul Young, who will become chairman of Tekni-Plex’s board of directors.

Brenda Chamulak. Photo Credit: Tekni-Plex

Packaging supplier Tekni-Plex has named Brenda Chamulak as president and CEO effective June 30.

As part of a planned leadership transition, Chamulak will succeed Paul Young, who will become chairman of Tekni-Plex’s board of directors.

Chamulak joined Tekni-Plex in October 2020 as president of its newly created packaging products division. Prior to that, she was CEO, SVP, and president of Jabil Packaging Solutions. She has an MBA from Marquette University in Milwaukee, and a Bachelor of Arts in marketing and international business from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.

Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, Pa., and operates manufacturing sites across 10 countries worldwide.

