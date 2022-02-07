Packaging supplier Scholle IPN to be acquired by SIG

Swiss juice box maker SIG Combibloc is acquiring U.S.-based flexible packaging supplier Scholle IPN for US$1.2 billion.

SIG is said to be one of the world’s leading makers of aseptic packaging, which keeps foods and beverages sterile and lengthens their shelf life to as long as a year.

Northlake, Ill.-based Scholle was founded in 1945, and offers flexible packaging solutions such as barrier films and ergonomic fitments, as well as advanced filling and sealing equipment for bag-in-box and pouches.

Once combined, the new company will employ nearly 8,000 people in 69 sales and manufacturing sites across the globe, and will use renewable paper substrates, film extrusion, injection molding, and filling equipment.

“This acquisition diversifies SIG’s exposure to growing and resilient end-markets,” SIG officials said in a news release. “SIG’s portfolio of market-leading sustainable food and beverage carton solutions will be expanded into bag-in-box and spouted pouches for retail, institutional and industrial customers. SIG and Scholle…have many similarities and are highly complementary businesses in terms of systems and product offering. The combination will unlock significant growth opportunities and value.”

Scholle CEO Ross Bushnell will remain in his position, and will also join SIG’s group executive board.

SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland.