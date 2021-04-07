Canadian Plastics

Packaging supplier Rohrer bought by private equity firm

Rohrer Corp., a manufacturer of plastic and paper packaging, has been acquired by New York City-based private equity firm Wellspring Capital Management for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1973 and a portfolio company of ShoreView Industries since 2009, Rohrer is headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio, and makes thermoformed consumer plastic packaging for a variety of retail industries, including office, beauty, auto-aftermarket, and hardware.

In a news release, officials with Wellspring said that Rohrer will retain its CEO, its existing management team and employees, and will continue to operate out of the Wadsworth headquarters and seven additional manufacturing facilities.

“We believe Rohrer is a unique business in the consumer packaging space given its scale and proficiency in manufacturing both paper and plastic substrates,” John Morningstar, a managing partner at Wellspring, said. “The company is well positioned to grow organically, and we believe it can become the consolidator of choice in the industry given its prior experience executing and integrating sizeable acquisitions.”

