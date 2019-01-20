Packaging supplier Klöckner Pentaplast expands in Virginia

January 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Germany-based packaging supplier Klöckner Pentaplast will invest US$25 million to expand global production capacity for pharmaceutical and medical device packaging films at its manufacturing facility in Louisa County, Va.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Louisa County to secure the project for Virginia, which included a US$300,000 performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Performance program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies. Klöckner Pentaplast is also eligible to receive sales and use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment.

A manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging, printing and specialty solutions serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage, and card markets, among others, Klöckner Pentaplast established its first North American manufacturing operation in 1979 in Gordonsville, Va.

“Plastics manufacturing companies represent one of Louisa County’s strongest industry sectors, and we are delighted that Klöckner Pentaplast has chosen to expand its manufacturing operation in Louisa County,” Toni Williams, chairperson of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “Since locating in Louisa County in 1979, Klöckner has been an engaging community partner, and the Louisa County Board of Supervisors is proud to support their expansion efforts.”