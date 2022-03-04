Packaging supplier Gualapack opens North American sales office

Italy-based flexible and rigid packaging supplier Gualapack SpA is opening a sales office in Miami, Florida, that will serve customers in the U.S and Canada.

In a statement, company officials said the new office – called “Gualapack US & Canada” – will be “ideally located to be closer not only to customers in North America, but also to suppliers in the central region of the continent – including trusted partners we have relied on for years to manufacture pouches and films locally.”

“Proximity will be key as the subsidiary gears up to better serve a highly strategic target market for the flexible packaging industry, given the huge potential of the area based on sheer size of the population, average income and consumer preferences,” the statement said.

Gualapack global marketing and sales director Stefano Manfredi has been named as the CEO of the Gualapack US & Canada subsidiary.

Gualapack supplies flexible laminate, caps and spouts, and packaging for food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, homecare, and industrial sectors.