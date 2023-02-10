Packaging supplier Berry Global creates tooling unit

The unit will make injection, blow, compression and thermoforming molds for use by Berry's own plastics processing operations.

Packaging supplier Berry Global Group Inc. has created its own tooling business in a move to become a comprehensive source of expertise while maintaining regional insight and local support.

“As a result, [our] current and future customers will have unique access to a full suite of tooling capabilities, including injection, blow, compression, and thermoforming molds that can be integrated into their existing product orders,” Berry officials said in a Feb. 7 statement.

“Many companies rely on independent tooling shops to develop their tooling as it requires a niche skillset and understanding of regional packaging regulations,” said Kevin Pennington, vice president of Berry’s new Global Tooling and Automation Services unit. “Berry Global Tooling Services eliminates the need for a third-party tooling manufacturer by providing a one-stop-shop for tooling and converting services at a global scale with regional expertise.”

According to Berry, the new unit offers faster turnaround from start to finish by eliminating potential back and forth with third-party tooling manufacturers, assurance that the molds will match appropriately with Berry’s production lines, reduced shipping costs and lead times, quality refurbishment options and reverse engineering expertise, and minimal risk to compromising any intellectual property.

Molds are developed at one of Berry’s ten global tooling facilities and transported to a nearby Berry manufacturing facility where production takes place, the statement added.

Berry is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.