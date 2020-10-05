Packaging supplier Alpla acquires Amcor PET preform plant in India

Austria-based plastic packaging blow molder Alpla Group is acquiring a facility in Western India for the production of preforms for PET bottles from plastic packaging supplier Amcor Ltd.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The plant in Alandi, West India, which is in the immediate vicinity of the city of Pune, manufactures preforms for the production of PET bottles for the beverage industry. Customers include Coca-Cola and the Indian dairy company Amul.

In a statement, Alpla said that all 50 plant workers will become Alpla employees.

“The newly acquired facility near Pune will primarily help us to better serve the market in the Western Region of India and further expand existing partnerships with customers such as Coca-Cola,” said Vagish Dixit, managing director of Alpla India.

Alpla Pune is the ninth location of Alpla in India and the second in the west of the country.