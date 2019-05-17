Packaging expert Walter Soroka passes away

May 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Walter Soroka, a Canada-based expert, teacher, and consultant in packaging technology, passed away on May 11.

Born in Saskatchewan, Soroka grew up in Southern Ontario and became a trained scientist, specializing in virtually all types of packaging. A long-time member of the Packaging Association of Canada (PAC), Soroka created the PAC Packaging Certificate program in the 1980’s, which graduated hundreds of students over the years. He was also the author of two influential packaging textbooks: The Fundamentals of Packaging Technology and The Glossary of Packaging Terms. Soroka retired from teaching the PAC program in 2010.

“He was truly the father of packaging education,” PAC said.