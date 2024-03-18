Oribs expanding into Texas manufacturing plant

The reusable packaging maker is entering into a lease-to-own agreement for manufacturing space in the city of Greenville.

Reusable packaging maker Orbis Corp. is entering into a lease-to-own agreement for manufacturing space in Greenville, Tex., with EPM Partners of New York.

In a March 18 news release, Orbis officials said the agreement includes 420,000 square feet of manufacturing space that will be used to produce reusable pallets, totes, and bulk containers. Improvements and infrastructure will be required to prepare the space for manufacturing activities.

Orbis will also enter a lease agreement with EPM Partners for 240,000 square feet of warehousing space in the same building.

Orbis president Norm Kukuk said the plant enables the company “to expand its geographic footprint and increase production capacity”.

In the release, Orbis officials said they expect to add more than 190 employees within two years of the lease commencement to support operations at the new plant.

The financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Orbis is part of Menasha Corp of Oconomowoc, Wis., and operates 13 manufacturing sites in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.