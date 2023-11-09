Orbis expands Ohio manufacturing plant

The reusable packaging maker has added 30 per cent more space to its facility in Urbana.

Reusable packaging maker Orbis Corp. has expanded its manufacturing facility in Urbana, Ohio, adding 30 per cent more space.

The addition gives the company, which is headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wis., more space for the production of pallets and totes, more presses and tools, and to increase capacity and shorten lead times.

“Orbis has been a part of Urbana for decades,” said Todd Mathes, Orbis’ executive vice president of operations. “This expansion, located at 200 Elm Street, is not only an investment in our current infrastructure but also an opportunity to harness emerging manufacturing technologies.”

Orbis says it helps companies move away from single-use packaging and into reusable packaging products that offer long service life and many trips in the supply chain. “Reusable packaging products produced at the [Urbana] plant are used in many industries, including automotive, food, beverage and consumer packaged goods,” the company said.

Orbis operates 11 manufacturing plants throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The expansion in Urbana increases the company’s overall molding capacity by 10 per cent while also increasing energy efficiency, the company said.