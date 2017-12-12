NPE2018 Bottle Zone is sold out

December 12, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

The Bottle Zone that will be featured at the upcoming NPE2018 trade show has sold out, and will cover more than 65,000 net square feet on the exhibit floor.

The new zone will provide a comprehensive look at the trends, technical knowledge, innovations and suppliers that serve this sector of the plastics industry.

“With plastic bottles and jars representing approximately 75 per cent of all plastic containers by weight and expenditures on food-and-beverages increasing 5 per cent in the first quarter, growth in bottling manufacturing is taking hold in the U.S. and around the globe,” the Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association said in a statement. “Increased consumption makes the Bottle Zone the ideal place for manufacturers to strengthen their position in this US$12.6 billion sector of the industry.”

The Plastics Industry Association sponsors the triennial NPE show. NPE2018 takes place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla from May 7-11, 2018.

Features of the Bottle Zone will include a showcase of the next generation of bottles and containers from 80+ manufacturers and suppliers; and also the latest developments in resins, colourants, additives, preforms, molds, dryers, labeling, filling, capping, closure design, and inspection equipment.

“We aim to highlight the plastic industry’s growing trends at NPE,” said Plastics Industry Association president and CEO Bill Carteaux. “Given the increase in consumer demand for plastic bottles in the last year, the launch of the Bottle Zone will provide a platform for bottle manufacturers to take a deeper look at issues important to this segment, such as sustainability and safety, to ensure they are able to effectively meet consumer demands and give them a strong competitive advantage.”