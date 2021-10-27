Novvia Group acquires packaging distributor Fox Valley Containers

Global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor Novvia Group has acquired Fox Valley Containers Inc., a distributor of plastic, metal, corrugated, and glass packaging products.

The financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Ill., Fox Valley is a distributor of cans, pails, drums, bottles, jars, and other rigid packaging products. The company has five warehouse locations throughout the Upper U.S. Midwest.

The existing Fox Valley management team will remain in place to drive the company’s next phase of growth, Novvia officials said in an Oct. 25 news release.

Advertisement

“Fox Valley has long enjoyed a leading reputation in its markets, and we are thrilled to welcome the company’s employees, customers, and suppliers to the Novvia family,” said Sarah Macdonald, CEO of Novvia. “Our partnership with Fox Valley represents the latest step in Novvia’s ongoing effort to continually augment our capabilities in order to deliver a world-class value proposition to our customers.”

Novvia is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo.