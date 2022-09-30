New CEO for packaging and medical device maker Comar

Medical device and packaging supplier Comar has named Brian Larkin as its new president and CEO, as longtime company leader Mike Ruggieri will transition to chairman.

Ruggieri served as Comar’s CEO for 15 years.

“Brian is the right leader for Comar,” Ruggieri said in a Sept. 29 statement. “Brian’s extensive background in the health care industry combined with his innate business development skills should help Comar strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our international sales presence.”

Larkin previously was CEO at medical equipment and scientific glassware maker SP Industries and vice president and general manager of Becton Dickinson’s U.S. diabetes care business. He also was senior vice president and general manager for LifeCell Corp., and corporate vice president at Integra Lifesciences. He currently serves on the Dynatronics Corp. board.

Comar is headquartered in Voorhees, N.J., and has 11 manufacturing and distribution locations. The company uses injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding.