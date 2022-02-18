Canadian Plastics

Multivac is establishing a production site in India

The 10,000-square-metre complex in Ghiloth is being developed as a hub for the South Asia region.

February 18, 2022   Canadian Plastics


Packaging
Plastics Processes

Multivac officials and other representatives at the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo Credit: Multivac

German thermoforming machinery manufacturer Multivac is building a new complex for sales and production in Ghiloth, India, about 120 kilometres from Delhi.

The 10,000-square-metre complex will be in the RIICO Industrial Area, and represents an investment of 6.8 million euros (US$7.7 million), company officials said in a Feb. 18 statement. Completion is planned for December 2022, with about 100 staff to be employed at first. The production area with assembly of thermoforming packaging machines and traysealers, as well as the manufacture of dies and format sets, will cover around 5,000 square metres, and a separate hall area is planned for stocking spare parts and consumable materials.

Ground was broken for the project on Feb. 2.

Multivac, based in Wolfertschwenden, Germany, has been represented in India by Laragon Group for more than a decade.

Advertisement

“We are building up not only local production capacity, but also developing this site as a hub for the South Asia region,” said Guido Spix, Multivac’s joint group president.

In addition to the new factory in India, Multivac has a further 13 production sites in Germany, Austria, Spain, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Japan, and the U.S., as well as more than 80 sales and service companies worldwide. The company’s Canadian operation is headquartered in Brampton, Ont.

Print this page

Related Stories
Chemical maker Perstorp breaks ground on new production facility in India
Industrial hose maker Norres establishing first North American facility
Mitsui Chemicals starts operations at first European production site for PP compounds
Arburg building new assembly plant at central production site in Lossburg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*