Multivac is establishing a production site in India

German thermoforming machinery manufacturer Multivac is building a new complex for sales and production in Ghiloth, India, about 120 kilometres from Delhi.

The 10,000-square-metre complex will be in the RIICO Industrial Area, and represents an investment of 6.8 million euros (US$7.7 million), company officials said in a Feb. 18 statement. Completion is planned for December 2022, with about 100 staff to be employed at first. The production area with assembly of thermoforming packaging machines and traysealers, as well as the manufacture of dies and format sets, will cover around 5,000 square metres, and a separate hall area is planned for stocking spare parts and consumable materials.

Ground was broken for the project on Feb. 2.

Multivac, based in Wolfertschwenden, Germany, has been represented in India by Laragon Group for more than a decade.

“We are building up not only local production capacity, but also developing this site as a hub for the South Asia region,” said Guido Spix, Multivac’s joint group president.

In addition to the new factory in India, Multivac has a further 13 production sites in Germany, Austria, Spain, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Japan, and the U.S., as well as more than 80 sales and service companies worldwide. The company’s Canadian operation is headquartered in Brampton, Ont.