Molson Coors to eliminate plastic six-pack rings

Molson Coors Beverage Co. will eliminate plastic six-pack rings from its packaging globally by the end of 2025.

In a March 2 statement, the Chicago-based brewer said the initiative, which comes under a US$85 million investment from Molson Coors to upgrade brewery machinery, will begin with Coors Light with a move to cardboard-wrap containers.

In total, Molson Coors expects to eliminate 1.7 million pounds of plastic use each year as it moves more than 30 brands away from plastic rings.

“Our business, and Coors in particular, has a long history of using packaging innovation to protect our environment, and today we are building on that rich legacy,” Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said in the statement. “Just as Coors led the way by pioneering the recyclable aluminum can, Coors Light will lead the way by moving out of single-use plastic rings in North America.”

The brand will begin advancing its six-pack packaging to fully recyclable and sustainably sourced cardboard-wrap carriers at the end of 2022, a key step for Molson Coors as it seeks to reduce its environmental footprint in line with its stated 2025 sustainability goals.

The move to cardboard packaging follows similar moves by Molson Coors in the U.K., where last year it eliminated single-use plastic from its major brands, such as Coors and Carling.

Operations in Canada moved to what the company calls “more sustainable plastic rings” and will now transition away from plastic completely.