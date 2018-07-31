Machinery maker Kiefel regroups its packaging activities

July 31, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

On the heels of several acquisitions in recent years, Germany-based plastics processing machinery maker Kiefel GmbH is reorganizing its packaging activities to strengthen its focus on the rigid plastic packaging market.

Kiefel will group all its packaging activities into one unit, called the Kiefel Packaging Division. This includes the activities in Freilassing, Germany, as well as the recently acquired Mould & Matic in Austria, and Bosch-Sprang in the Netherlands.

In a statement, Kiefel said the new Packaging Division will operate with four specialized teams. The Tray-Team will operate out of Freilassing, and will concentrate on the steel-rule technology as base for tray-type products. “For this technology, it will enlarge its competence and product-range, covering not only machines but also product development, automation and tools,” the statement said.

The Cup-Team will operate out of Micheldorf, Austria, and will focus on the tilting-/trim-in-place technology utilized to produce cup-type products. “It will operate as a full-service and turnkey-partner with in-depth knowledge in machining, tooling and automation,” Kiefel said. “The existing manufacturing facilities within the Packaging Division will continue to produce the respective components in unchanged quality and dedication.”

The Bottle-Team is also based in Micheldorf and will specialize on injection-stretch-blow-technology.

The new Packaging Division will also establish a so-called Tech-Team operating out of Sprang-Capelle, in the Netherlands. “The Tech-Team will offer services independently of the applied technology. This will include assistance in the area of product-development, R&D, material-research, product analysis and simulation,” Kiefel said.

Kiefel has also announced that Erik Hodenpijl, Erwin Wabnig, and Jakob v. Wolff will be heading the Packaging Division as part of its management team.

Kiefel acquired both Mould & Matic and Bosch-Sprang in 2016.