Lowe’s Canada to eliminate single-use plastic bags by June

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Canada has announced plans to progressively stop offering single-use plastic shopping bags in its Lowe’s, Rona, and Réno-Dépôt stores as of June 2022.

The move will affect over 450 corporate and affiliated stores operating under these different banners.

The company started charging for single-use plastic bags in summer 2018.

“Over the last three years, charging for plastic bags has reduced the number of bags given out in our stores by 60 per cent,” Mélanie Lussier, director, external communications and sustainable development, said in a Feb. 2 news release. “Our customers have had the time to adapt and progressively change their shopping habits, and we want to close the loop this spring by completely removing this type of product from our stores.”