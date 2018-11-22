Leadership change at Polymer Logistics North America

November 22, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Fred Heptinstall, the CEO of Polymer Logistics North America, a supplier of reusable packaging and merchandising systems, is stepping down effective December 31 of this year.

Heptinstall joined the Tampa, Fla.-based company – which is the North American division of global company Polymer Logistics – in mid-2016. Prior to that, Heptinstall was the president of IFCO Systems NA, starting in 2014. Before that, he was Chiquita Fresh North America for 13 years, with different roles, including executive vice president. He is a past chairman of the United Fresh Produce Association.

“[Heptinstall] joined Polymer Logistics as CEO North America when the company was launching its new wood-look reusable plastic containers (RPCs),” said Gideon Feiner, CEO of Polymer Logistics. “Under his leadership, Polymer Logistics North America has grown its customer base, put together a high-performance organization, and delivered innovative solutions to the marketplace.”

Feiner will head the company until a successor to Heptinstall is hired.