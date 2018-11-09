Krones acquires PET preform moldmaker MHT Holding

November 9, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move designed to extend its portfolio into preform tool manufacturing, filling and packaging technology manufacturer Krones has acquired MHT Holding, a Germany-based PET preform moldmaker.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Hochheim, MHT Holding and its subsidiaries offer a range of injection molding tools for food and beverage packaging producers. The company employs approximately 125 workers.

MHT will continue to operate from its current headquarters, while Krones will retain the current management of MHT to run the business.

Krones is a manufacturer of filling and packaging solutions, and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.