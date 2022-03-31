Kautex Americas relocates and expands its activities in Mexico and Latin America

Germany-based extrusion blow molding equipment maker Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH is moving its North American operations to a new headquarters, and also expanding in Mexico and Latin America.

As of April 1, Kautex Americas will move from its current headquarters in Branchburg, N.J. to new offices, including a warehouse, in nearby Flemington, N.J. The new warehouse has an area of around 4,000 square feet, Kautex officials said in a March 31 news release, and offers the company “the opportunity to further optimize warehouse processes and drive forward digitalization…with more spare parts available directly on site in the future”.

At the same time, Kautex Machines Mexico, which is headquartered in Mexico City, will assume responsibility for Latin America. “Customers and partners in Latin America will now find English and Spanish speaking contact persons at Kautex Machines Mexico in their time zone,” the release said. In the future, the release added, Kautex will focus even more on the industrial packaging sector in this region.

“We believe that the new headquarters of Kautex Americas and the expansion steps in Mexico and Latin America offer great opportunities for our future cooperation [with our partners],” Admir Dobraca, CEO of Kautex Machines Inc., said in the release.