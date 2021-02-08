JLS Automation names national sales manager for Canada

York, Pa.-based JLS Automation has appointed Paul Swietlinski as its national sales manager for Canada.

Swietlinski has more than 30 years of industry experience, and previously served various sales and business development roles with PremierTech, Pearson Packaging, and MD Packaging.

“With Paul joining the JLS team, we will now have a dedicated resource for sales in Canada,” said Mike Newcome, JLS’ vice president of sales. “Paul’s impressive background in secondary packaging and robotics, in addition to engineering and application knowledge, will undoubtedly be a great asset to our Canadian customers as they look to grow with robotic packaging solutions.”

Founded in 1955, JLS supplies robotic packaging solutions for the food industry.