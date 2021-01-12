Investment firm SK Capital buys packaging thermoformer Lacerta Group

Specialty packaging thermoformer Lacerta Group Inc. has been acquired by New York City-based private investment firm SK Capital LP for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Mansfield, Mass., Lacerta makes packaging primarily for the food sector. The company offers a range of custom PET packaging products, including a line of tamper-evident products sold under the “Fresh N’ Sealed” brand.

The company has also developed a face shield made from PET resin for use by healthcare and retail workers.

Lacerta’s co-founders, Ali and Mory Lotfi, will remain with the company and retain a significant ownership stake, SK Capital said in a Jan. 11 news release.

Lacerta has experienced top-line growth of 25% annually since 2013, the news release added.

“Ali, Mory and the Lacerta team have built an exceptional business with a best-in-class reputation for customer service, innovation and sustainable products,” said Jack Norris, managing director of SK Capital. “We look forward to partnering with Ali and Mory to support the continuation of Lacerta’s extraordinary growth. Our mutual focus is on preserving Lacerta’s customer-centric approach, which is highly differentiated in the market, while at the same time putting in place the required systems, processes and capabilities that will enable the company to scale alongside its expanding customer base.”