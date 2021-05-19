Investment firm Kelso buys plastic packager Silver Spur

Silver Spur Corp., a plastic and glass packaging distributor, has been acquired by private equity firm Kelso & Co. LP for an undisclosed amount.

Silver Spur, which was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., serves a variety of end markets, specializing in glass bottles for nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals and also provides caps, closures and design services. The company will be combined with Kelso’s existing investments in C.L. Smith and Inmark, distributors of rigid container and life sciences packaging products.

In a news release, officials with Kelso & Co. said that Silver Spur’s existing team will remain in place.

“The combination of Silver Spur with C.L. Smith and Inmark will improve our product availability, expand our geographic and end market coverage, and support the continued enhancement of our customer value proposition,” said Alec Hufnagel, managing director at Kelso & Co.