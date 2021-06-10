Intertape Polymer to expand operations at South Carolina plant

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (IPG), a packaging and protective solutions company with dual headquarters in Montreal and Sarasota, Fla., has announced plans to expand its operations in Blythewood, S. C.

According to a June 9 new release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the investment of more than US$20 million is expected to create approximately 135 new jobs at the Blythewood facility, which makes curbside recyclable paper mailers, over the next five years.

“This represents an exciting milestone for our operation in Richland County,” IPG vice president of operations Shane Betts said. “The successes we have seen in recent years are fueled by the skilled and engaged labour force available to IPG in the surrounding community. The expansion of our facility is driven by both new and existing business for IPG and will foster further engagement with our state and local leaders to complete the project and deliver jobs to the local community.”

Founded in 1981, IPG manufactures a variety of paper- and film-based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.