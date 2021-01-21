Intertape Polymer Group investing $45 million to expand Virginia facility

Tapes and film maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (IPG), which has headquarters in Montreal and Sarasota, Fla., will expand its manufacturing operation at its facility in Danville, Virginia, to increase production for its e-retail packaging, coatings, and films.

“The assets and processes involved in this expansion include growth in both new and existing businesses for IPG,” IPG vice president of operations Dave Bennett said in a statement.

The expansion – which will add 30,000 square feet to the plant and create 50 new jobs – is part of a four-year investment project being undertaken by IPG that will total approximately US$45 million.

IPG develops, manufactures and sells a variety of paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products, and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. The company employs approximately 3,500 workers, with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia, and one in Europe.